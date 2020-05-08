Doris Marie “Nonna” Light, age 84, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home and with her family by her side. Nonna was born on November 2, 1935, in Arab, Alabama to the late Bessie and Curtis Head. She was a member of North Jackson Baptist Church and previously lived in Franklin, Tennessee.

Nonna was the center of her family, and she will be best remembered for her unconditional and unquestionable love for each and every member. She ensured that her family stayed bonded together by always volunteering and graciously hosting gatherings. She loved everyone and did not have a vain bone in her body. Her passions were flower gardening and cooking. Nonna had a green thumb and would have frequent drive-by onlookers admiring her beautiful handiwork. At family gatherings, she would spend countless hours in the kitchen making everyone’s favorite dishes and desserts.

Nonna married Dillard Marshall Light in 1952, and the two shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Stan) Harris; sons, Tim (Marina) Light and Tony (Julie) Light; grandchildren, Ashley Davis, Chelsea (Shea) Forgety, Dillard “Bo” (Ashley) Light, Konstantin Gorodnov, Jordan (Ben) Wilde, and Jacob Light; and great-grandchildren, Marshall, Abi, Parker, Cecilia, Liam, Ella, Holden, and Lawson.

Due to current circumstances, there will be no public gathering at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice, 1024 Greystone Square, Jackson, TN 38305. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel. www.georgeasmithandsons.com

