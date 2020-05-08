Mrs. Peggy Jimerson

Mrs. Peggy Jimerson, age 90, of Jackson, TN, passed away at her home on the morning of May 6, 2020. There will be a Private graveside service held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

She was born on August 29, 1929, in Union City, TN to the late Herman and Veva Stanley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, W.T. (Jim) Jimerson and her sister Nancy Cranford.

After attending U.T. Junior College in Martin, she married W.T. Jimerson in 1950 and they moved to Paris, TN. In 1967, they moved to Jackson for her husband to pursue his career with South Central Bell. At that time, she became a full time wife, mother and caregiver to her parents, who lived to almost be 100.

Mrs. Peggy was an active member of first United Methodist Church, a member of the Wednesday morning Bible Class and the Dick Nunn Sunday School Class.

After her children had grown, she worked for and later retired from the Jackson Madison County Public Library. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was an avid reader and read two newspapers each morning.

Mrs. Jimerson is survived by her daughters, Camille Clampitt (Bob) of Lexington, TN. and Carol Tomlin (Joel) of Franklin, TN. Her grandchildren Will and Megan Clampitt of Jackson, TN, Stan and Emily Clampitt of Lexington, TN, Adam and Brooke Lipshie of Murfreesboro, TN and Abby and David Regan of Nashville, TN. She was also blessed with five step grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church; 200 South Church Street, Jackson TN 38301 or a charity of your choice. George A Smith and Sons Funeral Home North Chapel is in charge of the services.