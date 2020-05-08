Paulette “Mimi” Helms

Paulette “Mimi” Helms was born July 15, 1954 in Dallas, TX and died May 1, 2020 in Jackson,

TN. She was Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Paula (Landers) Dodson, sisters Sue and

Pat.

Paulette is survived by husband William Helms; sons Stephen and Paul; her grandchildren’s

mother Abby (Priddy) Helms; two grandsons Silas and Lewis, granddaughter Ollie; brothers

Donald and David; many nieces, nephews and their families.

A drive through only visitation will be held under the East carport at Arrington Funeral

Directors from 10-11 AM Friday, May 8, 2020. A private family only service will be held at 11:00

AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors in Jackson, TN.

It is requested that donations be directed to RIFA, 133 Airways, Jackson, TN, 38301, instead of

sending flowers.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111

