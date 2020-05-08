Tennesseans honor Ahmaud Arbery with 2.23 mile run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Earlier this year, an African-American jogger was fatally shot not far from his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Georgia.

Newly released video of the incident has people around the world calling for justice.

Tennesseans are running, walking and jogging 2.23 miles to show support for Ahmaud Arbery.

The unique marker signifies February 23, the date Arbery was shot while exercising. The investigation into his homicide is still ongoing.

“Thinking of where he was at, it’s a much smaller population and how unfortunate it was that people didn’t recognize each other,” said runner Ontoni Reedy.

Reedy and other Jacksonians kicked off their run at the Love Your Neighborhood mural in downtown Jackson. He says the location serves a special purpose.

“If neighborhoods can grow closer and we know more people around us that have a different skin color than us, different hue than us, then things like that won’t happen,” Reedy said.

During the run, the group took a break to say a prayer for justice and healing nationwide at a nearby cross.

“Be intentional about getting to know somebody who doesn’t look like you, doesn’t have the same skin color as you,” Reedy said. “And to be honest, if you’re doing that intentionally it’s going to feel a little bit awkward, but that’s okay.”

He says he hopes their run can help send a message of love for all.

“The more you do that, the more we’re going to grow as a community, as a city and as a nation,” Reedy said.

On Thursday, Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, in the deadly shooting.

They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault.