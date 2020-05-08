Graveside services for Wynette Diane Epps, age 65, of Jackson, TN, will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Highland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN. Ms. Epps passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Memphis, TN.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

The Epps family requests that in lieu of flowers that a charitable contribution be made to your favorite charity in the name of Wynette Diane Epps.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.