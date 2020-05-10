Parade honors mothers in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A local nursing home received a heartwarming visit from members of the community.

A Mother’s Day parade was held for residents at the Arbors at Dogwood Pointe in Milan.

Members of the community decorated their cars with posters and balloons, and waved to the residents from a distance.

“So we just thought we would do something a little special to make our mothers feel special today, since they couldn’t be with their families,” said administrator Rhonda Clark. “It was wonderful. We had a greater turnout than we could ever imagine, but our community is always wanting to come out and support us and we appreciate that.”

Everyone in attendance said they enjoyed the parade, which lasted about 10 minutes.