Becky Bonita RisCassi: Loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, and cherished friend to many around the world passed away at age 57 peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with Bro. Justin Moreland officiating.

Mrs. Becky was born in Okinawa on October 14, 1962 to the late Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Ira Kirkpatrick and Mrs. Billie June Brooks Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by husband of 34 years: Mr. John S. RisCassi of Arlington, VA; two sons: Captain Chase RisCassi and his wife Captain Rachel RisCassi of Bowie, MD and Officer Ryan RisCassi and his wife Ray RisCassi of Charleston, SC; her mother: Mrs. Billie June Brooks Kirkpatrick of Bells, TN; two brothers: Danny Kirkpatrick (Molly) of Rock Hill, SC and Rodney Kirkpatrick (Robin) of Northport, AL.

Flowers can be sent to Bells Funeral Home at 5342 College St, Bells, TN 38006.