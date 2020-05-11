James Lloyd Eddleman

James Lloyd Eddleman, age 88, died peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice of West Tennessee.

James was born in Bemis, TN on January 3, 1932 the son of the late Finis J. and Sarah A Allen Eddleman. He was married to Dorothy A. Eddleman who preceded him in death in 2016. He proudly served his county in the United State Army entering on January 12, 1949 and separating on June 13, 1952, where he served during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. During his military career he received the Purple Heart, the Presidential Unit Citation, a Bronze Star and the Korean Service Medial with 5 Bronze Stars. He was retired from Colonial Bread as a Maintenance Technician. He was a member of the South Jackson Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughters, Shirley Puckett (Sammy) and Linda Morris (Robert); two half-brothers. Charles and Virgil Markham; three grandchildren, Jason Puckett (Misty), Justin Puckett and Caitlin Morris and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Eddleman West.

SERVICE: A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Arrington Funeral Directors with Ray Pack, Minister officiating. Burial will follow with a private interment at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

