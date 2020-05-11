Velnor Frances Campbell Little, age 61, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Eddie K. Little, went home to be with Jesus and all her family and friends on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020. She died at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Velnor was born April 17, 1959 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Mary Frances Good Campbell and the late Billy Joe Campbell. She graduated from Elliston Baptist Academy in Memphis in 1977 and was married January 23, 1982 to Eddie Kenneth Little. She was a hard-working woman who was employed as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for many years before her retirement. Velnor was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and she enjoyed music, sports and going to the beach. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, “V.V.” and friend.

Mrs. Little is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eddie K. Little of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Apryl Holt (Uriah) of Byhalia, MS and Ashlee DeFoor (Joe) of Byhalia, MS; two brothers, Roy Campbell (Cheryl) of Olive Branch, MS and Ed Campbell (Sherri) of Olive Branch, MS; and three grandchildren, Kyndall Holt, Charlie Holt and Ruthee Velnor DeFoor.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Little will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. The officiating ministers will be Bro. Daniel Jerkins and Bro. Dave Biter. A visitation for Mrs. Little will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joe DeFoor, Uriah Holt, Jason Sorrell, Hayden Campbell, Dylan Ciarloni and John Benderman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.