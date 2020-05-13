Mask decontamination system running at McKellar-Sipes

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mask decontamination site in Madison County is up and running.

The site is run by Battelle Memorial Institute, a research company.

The company has set up locations across the U.S. with their decontamination process.

Battelle will process thousands of reusable masks for healthcare workers from across the state.

“It’s important to have this facility here to help cut down the expense and the shortage of critical PPE,” said Wayne Arnold, Regional Hospital Coordinator for Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The company has 60 sites set up across the country.