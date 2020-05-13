Senator Marsha Blackburn files ‘Stop COVID Act’, discusses recovery efforts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn discussed the federal response of COVID-19 and the path of recovery for the economy. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Teri Jelks spoke with the senator about what’s to come for Tennesseans.

“We’re continuing to watch what the virus does in this state,” Blackburn said.

The senator also discussed steps being taken to help recovery efforts for the state and federal economy.

“We’re doing a lot of work holding China accountable, that is really important to Tennesseans, to our farmers, to our auto industry,” Blackburn said.

Senator Blackburn says she has filed the “Stop COVID Act” in both the house and senate, so that Americans can seek compensation for any harm the coronavirus has caused to the economy and human life.

“This would allow the American citizens to go to U.S. court, where they have standing and a right of action, and sue the Chinese communist party,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also shared her thoughts on the stimulus relief bill making its way through the House of Representatives.

“They said it was all about testing, but then when you got the information on the bill you notice there’s money for state and for localities, it’s basically a bailout,” Blackburn said.

Senator Blackburn says government leaders are also looking at flexibility for some of the funds that will be given out to states in the Cares Act.