Freed-Hardeman moves annual tradition online

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual tradition online.

Freed-Hardeman University went live on their Facebook page for their annual nursing student pinning ceremony.

During the ceremony, faculty members said words of encouragement and students were pinned at home by their loved ones.

Chair of the nursing department, Chris White, says the pinning ceremony is an opportunity to honor students as they come to the end of their academic journey.

“This is a special time for the students and we just wanted to make sure we did everything we could to honor them the best way possible,” White said.

Students also recited the Nightingale Pledge during the virtual ceremony.