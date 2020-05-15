Tennessee Soybean Festival announces cancellation

MARTIN, Tenn. — The 27th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival planned for September 5-12 has been cancelled.

The festival’s Board of Directors announced the cancellation due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“The information we are currently receiving from state and federal governments indicates that we should discontinue our efforts to host festivals, fairs, or other special events that have the capacity to draw large numbers of people until further notice,” said TSF Executive Director, David Belote. “The Tennessee Soybean Festival requires advance planning in the form of securing agreements with carnivals, street vendors, entertainment acts and other attractions. From a planning perspective, we simply cannot take the financial risk given the uncertainty of the future. We are dealing with a pandemic and the obvious restrictions that it imposes.”

In February, the Tennessee Soybean Festival was awarded the Best Festival in the Southeast by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association.

Last year the festival attracted over 24,000 people to Martin.