JCPenney reopens with extra safety measures

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular retailer is back open in the Hub City.



JCPenney at the Old Hickory Mall opened their doors on Wednesday.

Company officials say the store is following state and local orders to ensure customer safety when they return to our stores.

The store will offer contactless checkout, place plexiglass shields at the register and clean the store nightly.

Social distancing procedures will also be in place, with reminders throughout the store.