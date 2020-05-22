AncestryDNA collects data for COVID-19 treatment, vaccine research

If you’re an AncestryDNA® customer, you could be helping in the fight against COVID-19.

AncestryDNA® is asking existing customers to participate in a short survey that will help researchers gain a deeper understanding of COVID-19 by searching for a genomic component to how people contract and respond to the virus.

This information could lead to the development of treatments, preventatives, or vaccines for the disease.

To protect your privacy, all data used in the research will be stripped of names and other personal identifiers.

AncestryDNA® invites all willing customers to participate, even if they have not personally contracted COVID-19.

