Old Country Store to change from buffet-style due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store announced Monday that they will permanently close their buffet-style serving, switching to a family style during the first week of June.

Guests will be seated only with their group, and owners say they hope that will help guests feel more comfortable dining in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated menu will include a selection of eight meats and 12 vegetables, and guests can request second or third helpings from their servers, according to a news release.

The release says the updated menu will also include Old Country Store favorites, including their famous fried chicken and Baba’s cracklin cornbread.

The Dixie Cafe will serve a la carte breakfast Monday through Sunday and family-style from Friday through Sunday.