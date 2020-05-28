New guidelines aimed at sports, camps, higher education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday, the Economic Recovery Group issued new guidelines for noncontact sports, summer camps and higher education.

A news release from the state says baseball, softball, volleyball, golf, disc golf, tennis, cycling, track and more are now allowed under the Tennessee Pledge.

The newly issued guidelines also urge camps to include safety measures such as pre-screening, limiting the mixing of campers and staff, and modifying sleeping arrangements.

Colleges and universities are also being recommended to establish policies for on-campus housing, limit the number of attendees for in-person classes and more.

Click here to see more details about the guidelines:

The release says Madison, Shelby Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan Counties may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans.