SWHRA summer meal program locations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Times and location for the Southwest Human Resource Agency’s summer meal program.

The following are available Monday through Friday:

Chester County

  • Chester County High School 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Decatur County

  • Decaturville Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
  • Decatur County Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
  • North Utility, 6448 Highway 641 North 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hardeman County

  • Bolivar Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.
  • Bolivar Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Middleton Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
  • Toone Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
  • Whiteville Elementary 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
  • Grand Junction Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hardin County

  • Northside Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
  • Parris South 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Pickwick Southside 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Henderson County

  • Southaven Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Scotts Hill 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Lexington High School 12:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
  • Beaver Elementary 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Pin Oak Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Westover 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Madison County

  • South Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • West Bemis Elementary 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
  • Denmark 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
  • Northeast Middle 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • Thelma Barker 11:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Alexander Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
  • North Parkway 11:15  a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Arlington Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Isaac Lane 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Washington Douglas 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

McNairy County

  • Bethel Springs Elementary 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Selmer Middle School 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Adamsville Junior-Senior High 12:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Eastview Community 10:00 a.m.– 11:30 p.m.
