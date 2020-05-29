SWHRA summer meal program locations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Times and location for the Southwest Human Resource Agency’s summer meal program.

The following are available Monday through Friday:

Chester County

Chester County High School 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Decatur County

Decaturville Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Decatur County Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

North Utility, 6448 Highway 641 North 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Hardeman County

Bolivar Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Bolivar Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Middleton Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Toone Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Whiteville Elementary 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Grand Junction Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hardin County

Northside Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Parris South 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pickwick Southside 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Henderson County

Southaven Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Scotts Hill 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lexington High School 12:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Beaver Elementary 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pin Oak Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Westover 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Madison County

South Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

West Bemis Elementary 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Denmark 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Northeast Middle 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Thelma Barker 11:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Alexander Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

North Parkway 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Arlington Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Isaac Lane 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Washington Douglas 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

McNairy County