SWHRA summer meal program locations
JACKSON, Tenn. — Times and location for the Southwest Human Resource Agency’s summer meal program.
The following are available Monday through Friday:
Chester County
- Chester County High School 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Decatur County
- Decaturville Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Decatur County Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- North Utility, 6448 Highway 641 North 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Hardeman County
- Bolivar Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 p.m.
- Bolivar Middle School 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Middleton Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Toone Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Whiteville Elementary 11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Grand Junction Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Hardin County
- Northside Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Parris South 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Pickwick Southside 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Henderson County
- Southaven Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Scotts Hill 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lexington High School 12:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Beaver Elementary 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Pin Oak Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Westover 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Madison County
- South Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- West Bemis Elementary 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Denmark 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Northeast Middle 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Thelma Barker 11:45 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Alexander Elementary 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- North Parkway 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Arlington Elementary 12:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Isaac Lane 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Washington Douglas 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
McNairy County
- Bethel Springs Elementary 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Selmer Middle School 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Adamsville Junior-Senior High 12:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Eastview Community 10:00 a.m.– 11:30 p.m.