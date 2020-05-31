Discovery Park reopens following temporary closure

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America, which attracts 250,000 people annually, has a 50 acre heritage park and a 100,000 square foot museum that educates the public about history, nature, military history, art and science.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the attraction was forced to close its doors temporarily on March 16.

“We’ll be open all week long from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then we are closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for a deep clean of the whole park,” said Discovery Park of America President and CEO Scott Williams.

The outdoor Heritage Park will reopen to the public on June 1. On June 11, the museum will be reopened.

Williams says health and safety guidelines are being followed to ensure the safety of employees and visitors.

“Since that time, we’ve began almost immediately working towards being able to reopen with new policies and procedures. All employees will be wearing masks. We are going to really encourage everyone to stay six feet away from each other. We’ve got a whole lot of new ways that people can get into the park without touching anything or anybody,” Williams said.

He said people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance with no touch entry. The movie theatre and other attractions will also reopen at 50 percent capacity.

“Fortunately, because of the PPP loan, we haven’t had to lay anyone off so we’ve been able to maintain our staff,” Williams said.

He said all the staff at the park have been working hard to make sure visitors can have a great time, all while staying safe.

“That they can experience Discovery Park in their family group, with masks, and that they will be able to get out of the house and get out here and enjoy nature and have a good time with their family.”

Williams said the park will be using deep cleaning products that are known to kill coronavirus germs.