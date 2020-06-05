Peaceful protest held in Hardin County

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Like many cities across the country, a West Tennessee community is coming together for a peaceful protest.

“The main intent here is there’s no community without unity,” said event organizer Nicole Harris.

Friday afternoon people living in Hardin County met at the Court House in Savannah in an effort to bring awareness to police brutality and racism against minorities.

“One of my main purposes of being here is that people listen and really read what the signs say, and hear this is the people of our community,” Harris said. “In the City of Savannah this is what we have to say, and I feel like our voices need to be heard.”

“Our community is very hurt right now with what’s going on in the country. We start with our community. We cannot change this country or the world if we don’t start with our community,” said protester Kirk Jones.

During the demonstration, protesters held a moment of silence for more than eight minutes in honor of George Floyd. It represented the length of time the charged police officer spent kneeling on Floyd’s neck before he died.

“I want to get out and be present. This is my first time in a protest. For the last decade now, I’ve seen the things going on, seeing people murdered. Not just black people, people of all races,” said protester Matthew Jones.

They were protesting in hopes that their actions can make a difference.

“No matter how big or small the town is, we have to come out and do our part. I’m here for all of my brothers and sisters. Black lives matter!” said protester Lawanda Walden-West.

During the demonstration, protesters also gave testimonies. Masks were given out to those who didn’t have one.