5 injured in Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Shots rang out at the American Legion located on Grant Street in Dyersburg.

The Dyersburg Police Department responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“Around two o’clock, I saw some smoke and some police lights, but I didn’t know what was going on,” said resident, Robert Halston.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve says once officers arrived on the scene, they found multiple people fleeing from the club. They reported that several had people been shot.

Officers located three men and two women suffering from gun shot wounds.

Police say some of the victims had been shot multiple times. Officers administered aid to the victims until EMS and the Dyersburg Fire Department arrived on the scene.

All five victims were airlifted to hospitals in Nashville and Memphis due to their injuries. All of the victims are in their 20’s and 30’s and are from Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville and Ridgely.

Police say witnesses on the scene were uncooperative and no motive has been established at this time. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

The Dyersburg Police Department is urging anyone who has information or anyone that was inside the club at the time of the shooting to please come forward.

If you have any information, call the Dyersburg Police Department at (731) 285-1212 or call Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-8477.