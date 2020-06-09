Trenton students collaborate with Nashville songwriters for enrichment program

TRENTON, Tenn. — Some students at a summer camp in Trenton had a unique opportunity to write with some of Nashville’s very own.

Leann Phelan, who owns LP Creative Management, led a song-writing session for the Trenton Housing Summer Enrichment Program.

“We have two professional songwriters from Nashville, and we’re Zooming them in to write with the kids today,” Phelan said. “But the cool thing is, the kids came up with the song ideas.”

Michael Dunlap had the winning idea.

“Listen to your heart when you’re trying to sing and stuff,” Dunlap said.

It was called “Ice Cream Remix,” and the songwriters helped them bring it to life.

“We’re all different, and we’re all awesome, and we’re all loved. It’s about all the different flavors of ice cream and how all awesome all the flavors are, so there’s a little underlying message there,” Phelan said.

Once the kids and songwriters got to writing inside the classroom, the song took off.

“They already had this in their minds, but they just needed somebody to come and spark their interest,” said Rhonda Casey, Director of Family Services for Trenton Housing Authority.

And working as a team, they were able to bring that one idea to life.

“LeAnn just connected with them, and they started speaking about what they wanted to talk about and started getting all their ideas,” Casey said.

The enrichment program has been going on for 20 years and is funded by Tennessee’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers.