Union University community holds ‘Walk for Justice’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students, faculty, alumni and community members come together as one at Union University to spread a message of unity.

Hundreds of demonstrators traveled to Union’s campus to remember the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Personally from talking to several students, I thought we need to do something here on campus to show our support and to show we are also hurting and grieving,” said ‘Walk for Justice’ co-organizer Ashley Akerson.

Akerson and other Union University staff and alumni organized the walk.

Demonstrators walked the perimeter of the school’s campus, then paused to lift up their voices singing ‘Amazing Grace.’

“This was a great opportunity to come and walk first in silence, but then also as a community to support this cause,” alum Alex Russell said.

Many say they hope when the protests stop and the names of George, Breonna and Ahmaud are no longer in headlines, that real change will come.

“Here on campus, I hope to see a more diverse and inclusive campus throughout our student body staff and faculty, but also just throughout our community and throughout the world, that justice will be served and that we will also be seen as equal and valued in our communities,” Akerson said.

During the walk around the campus, demonstrators also stood together in silence for more than eight minutes in honor of George Floyd.