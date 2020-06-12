Florida woman takes maternity photos at Chipotle

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Jordan-Leigh Beal knew just where to take her maternity photos.

She and her photographer teamed up for the photo shoot at a Chipotle restaurant in Lake Mary, Florida on June 7.

Beal says she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, a pregnancy condition that makes it hard to keep food down.

She says Chipotle has been her “safe food” throughout her pregnancy.

“It has been my saving grace and I couldn’t think of a better place to do my photos,” Beal said.

Photographer Rebecca Pace says there were some challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pace says that staff wore masks inside and that she and Beal tried to be quick because customers were in the store to pick up orders.

“We only went to the take out counter when no one else was there,” Pace said. “We went before they opened to do the outside photos and went in right at 10:45 when they opened.”

Beal says her baby is due in late July or early August.