Tattoo artist offers free cover ups for controversial tattoos

JACKSON, Tenn.–People are fighting for change around the world, across the country and now in tattoo parlors as one tattoo artist is helping people change controversial symbols into messages of hope.

“Everybody deserves a second chance,” said owner of Hybrid Moments Tattoo Shop, Chad Newsom.

A Jackson native, Newsom said he’s been a tattoo artist for 13 years.

He says tattooing cover ups have always been a challenge.

But since the recent death of George Floyd he said it’s a challenge he doesn’t mind facing.

“His death drew a line in the sand, I mean it’s either your on this side or your on that side,” said Newsom.

About 2 weeks ago Newsom made a Facebook post offering to cover up any controversial tattoos for free.

“Yea the ‘SS’ bolts, the Swastika and Confederate flag, I think that’s really the main one,” said Newsom.

He said one of his first request was to cover up a Confederate flag.

“And now all these years later he’s married to a black woman, and he’s walking around with a Confederate flag on his arm, which apparently she hates, and has every right to,” said Newsom.

More requests followed, filling up Newsom’s schedule for the rest of the year.

“I don’t want to help anybody hide racism, if they are racist, but at the same time like, if somebody’s truly changed, like I couldn’t imagine what it would feel like to have love in your heart and hate on your skin, said Newsom.

Newsom said he makes sure to do research on the potential customer requests.

“I actually turned a guy down because he was wanting to get a Confederate flag covered up and I went and checked his page and he had a bunch of ‘All Lives Matter’ posts on there,” said Newsom.

Even though these cover ups are free, Newsom said donations are accepted.

“I told them that any donation that they bring is going to go straight to the black community,” said Newsom.

Newsom said he will be doing two cover ups each month and since he’s booked for the year he won’t be accepting new clients.