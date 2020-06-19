Larry Dean Little 85 of Pinson passed away on June 17, 2020 in Jackson, TN after a brief illness. Larry was born October 22, 1934 in Sardis Tennessee to the late Aubert and Opal Little, the oldest of three sons. Larry was a data processing manager for several companies for 40 years, retiring in 2002. He was past President of the Memphis DPMA, an avid golfer and a longtime member of Woodland Hills Country Club where he served as past President of the Men’s Association and head of entertainment and tournament committees for many years. Larry is preceded in death by his son; David Lane Little, stepson; Mark Wade and grandson; Bubba Wade. Mr. Little is survived by his loving wife; Carolyn, son; Warren, stepson; David Wade, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Larry also leaves two brothers; Jimmy S.”Budgy” and Gary.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Bro. Mark McSwain officiating. Burial will follow in Sardis cemetery in Sardis, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at 3:00 PM in the South Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Le Bonheur children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. www.lebonheur.org