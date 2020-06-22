Snoop Dogg, Twista concert postponed to 2021

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals, in conjunction with Blue Cap Entertainment, announced in a news release Monday that the Snoop Dogg and Twista Concert will be postponed an entire year to July 2021, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place on July 20, 2020 at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“While we are all disappointed that we have to postpone our show, the health and safety of everyone is of our utmost concern,” said Blue Cap executive Denny Baxter. “That said, we are thrilled that Snoop Dogg intends to honor his commitment to perform here in Jackson, and we look forward to what will be a fabulous show next year.”

“We fully understand the excitement that the show has created and we apologize for the postponement,” added Generals GM Marcus Sabata. “We look forward to bringing them both back next year when, hopefully, COVID-19 is a thing of the past and we can all enjoy the show with no restrictions. We hope to announce a date in the near future.”