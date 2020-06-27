Hot, Humid And Hazy Conditions Continue

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Saturday, June 27th –

The three H’s came in mind for today’s weather conditions: Hot, humid and hazy. Temperatures were in the upper 80s, lower 90s for most, with scattered showers and isolated storms cooling some areas down. They were more widespread during the first half of the day, but by the evening most have dissipated across West Tennessee. Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit muggy with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning.

We’ll be in a typical summer pattern of diurnally driven storms for much of the week, with isolated showers expected Sunday. We are sitting under an upper ridge that will give us the same conditions into mid-week. Highs will near the 90s once again Sunday with much of the same humid and hazy conditions. The dust should start to diminish as early as Monday for us, and so far the Air Quality Index has only been Moderate meaning minimal health issues.

The Heat Index come Sunday afternoon will reach the triple digits in spots. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated! Some of the isolated showers could help things cool down briefly. Winds will be out of the southwest and staying light, up to 10 miles per hour. Scattered storms are likely pretty much everyday, with it being more likely heading towards mid-week with a stationary boundary to our north pushing closer to the Mid-South, increasing our shower and storm chances Tuesday through early Thursday.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

