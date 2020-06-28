Rain And Storm Chances Increase Into The Week

Weather Update – 7:20 p.m. – Sunday, June 28th –

Jackson saw a high of 92°F today, and with heat index values near the triple digits in spots, it made for a hot day. Unlike Saturday, today was much drier! We saw mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds. Tonight will be warm and muggy once again, with morning lows expected around the mid 70s. Cloud cover will also increase a bit heading into Monday.

We’ll be in a “blocking pattern” much of the week. An upper ridge building in the central U.S. continues to bring hot and humid conditions for us here in the Mid-South. Much of our weather will be influenced by the heating of the day producing some pop-up showers and storms and occasional disturbances that move through. Weather wise, Monday will mirror what we saw for Sunday with a better chance to see afternoon scattered storms.

We will expect a bit of an unsettled pattern much of the week. A semi-stationary front to our northeast around the Ohio Valley will try to push near the Mid-South from the east early this week. This will increase our rain chances a bit heading into the mid-week. Showers and storms will be a bit more likely from Tuesday afternoon through early Thursday.

