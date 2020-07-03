Community celebrates July 4th with drive-in fireworks show

MEDINA, Tenn. — A community came together to celebrate Independence Day.

Friday night the city of Medina came together at Medina Community Park for a drive-in fireworks show.

Those who chose to get out of their cars social distanced as a family. This year there were no activities prior to the fireworks due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just couldn’t say no to doing fireworks, so we decided to go ahead and do it. We asked everybody to please do what they can to try and stay apart from each other and as you see their doing a great job here,” said Medina Mayor Vance Coleman.

Mayor Coleman said this year’s turn out was as big as ever, even amid COVID-19.