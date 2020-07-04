Increased Chances For Showers And Storms Sunday

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. –Saturday, July 4th –

We were lucky to have manage a rain free day this Independence Day! Highs ranged from lower 90s to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will continue to be dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and calm winds. It’ll continue to stay warm and humid, with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s.

The last half of the holiday weekend won’t be as dry. The chance for scattered summer storms return once again Sunday. They are not expected to be severe. It will be as high as a 50% percent chance during the afternoon, with hot and humid conditions once again. We are still sitting under an upper ridge, with the axis of it right through the Central Plains and the Mississippi River Valley. This means expect the heat and humidity to stick around, and the chance for scattered storms as well through early next week.

