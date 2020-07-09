More Hot Weather For The Start Of The Weekend

Weather Update: Thursday July 9th, 7:38 p.m.

Good Evening Everyone. Heat index readings once again in the 100 range through the evening and tomorrow brings another round of what has been several days of prolonged heat and humidity. Tomorrow will not feature very much in way of storms to cool us down and heat index readings will plunge back to the 100’s again tomorrow.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated storms early, becoming partly cloudy with lows dropping through the 70’s and east winds becoming mostly calm.

FRIDAY:

An isolated storm or two possible in the early afternoon with scattered storms overnight, Highs will returns to the lower 90’s with heat index readings around 105 at times.

It will be a hot start to the weekend and it is looking like some more organized storms late Saturday into Sunday morning as some storms riding the ridge of high pressure just to our east will come our way. This would give us some slightly cooler temperatures if all goes as planned.

Be sure to remember these heat safety tips as temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s next week for some of the hottest temperatures so far this season.

A heatwave of sorts could be following the weekend towards the middle of next week as temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90’s in what could be our hottest weather so far this season so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall later this week!

