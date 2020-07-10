Heating Up Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Friday, July 10th –

It was another normal summer day on this Friday, and thankfully it was much drier and not as humid as past days. A weak cold front moved through earlier today and helped drop dew points slightly. We saw highs around in the low 90s and upper 80s. Some spots even reached the mid 90s briefly. The drier air helped keep the heat index mainly below triple digits, but the heat and humidity will be on the rise through the weekend.

Clear skies and lows in the lower 70s, upper 60s are expected tonight and to start off Saturday morning. There is a small chance early in the afternoon to see a complex of storms clip parts of West Tennessee, but for now that complex is expected to stay in eastern Arkansas. A few lingering pop-showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. A storm or two could be strong with a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday, but the chance to see anything is still on the low end.

Temperatures will increase into early next week as a “heat dome” pushes eastward. High pressure building under an upper ridge out west will expand towards the eastern half of the country and give us the hottest temperatures of the year. Highs are expected in the upper 90s and possibly into the 100s for several days in a row starting Tuesday and into next weekend.

