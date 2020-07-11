Pleasant Today With Strong Storms Tonight

Weather Update – 10:20 a.m. –Saturday, July 11th –

**Strong Storms Tonight**

A cold front brought slightly less humid weather for our Saturday along with a pleasant first half of the day. Temperatures dropped into the lower 60’s in many areas this morning and it actually felt a little cooler as well. If you have outside plans, you’ll probably find the first half of today to be quite pleasant, however, showers and storms will become numerous overnight tonight into early Sunday morning.

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies with light north breezes and slightly less humid. A 20% chance of an isolated storm late day with highs in the low 90’s.

Storms overnight could become strong to severe especially west near the Mississippi River. We will have a two out of five risk for severe weather in those areas with a one out of five risk around Jackson and points east.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms, low of 68.

Wind gust over 50 mph along with hail and frequent lightning can be expected in the storms.

TIMING: Storms will begin to approach the Mississippi River area by as early as 9 p.m.

Storms should begin to push out of the area shortly after 2 a.m.

Overall the risk is low, but you should plan on the fact that heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and at least some small hail could occur overnight. Cover the lawn furniture and be sure and put that umbrella down and tie it off over the lawn table! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and StormTeam 7 for updates into the evening.

