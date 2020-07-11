Storms To Start Off Sunday, Hot And Dry Weather To Follow

Weather Update – 11:25 p.m. – Saturday, July 11th –

Another hot and dry day across the Mid-South. Most areas saw highs in the lower 90s with dew points ranging from mid 60s to low 70s. Don’t let the quiet conditions fool you now. Although much of the night will be calm to start, during the overnight hours a complex of storms is expected to move across the area.

Rain chances are more likely to increase after at least 2 a.m. Some storms are starting to fuel up in central Missouri ahead of a cold front, which as of now spans right across Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma. As it gets closer, we could probably see another complex of storms try to organize even more. There is another line moving south towards central Tennessee through Kentucky that might clip the counties near the Tennessee River much earlier.

Areas in West Tennessee are under a Slight Risk (2/5) to see strong or severe storms, which looks more likely between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. We’ll be back down to a marginal risk Sunday afternoon. Expect scattered storms to pop-up during the afternoon ahead of the front. Main risks from the storms will be damaging winds from the possible 50 mile per hour wind gusts, especially if the storms become more organized in a line. Flooding is also another threat with the possibly of heavy rainfall in spots. The cold front is expected to move through Sunday evening, which will in turn usher in some drier weather.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com