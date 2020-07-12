Weather Update – 10:20 a.m. –Saturday, July 12th –

**Strong To Severe Storms This Morning**

Strong to severe storms have been pushing through the area this morning with reports of trees down in the Lexington and surrounding areas. Storms will continue to push southeast this morning near the Tennessee River. Use extreme caution if you are in the path of these storms.

StormTracker 7 Radar continues to indicate strong storms through the area. Here is a look at the current radar.

TODAY:

Showers and storms likely this morning, some storms will be capable of being severe with heavy downpours, very frequent lightning, and damaging winds. Wind gusts over 50 mph along with hail and frequent lightning can be expected in the storms. Highs will range from 87-90 degrees over the area.

The SPC has most of the west Tennessee area at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms through the rest of Sunday. Be weather aware as we continue through the morning. There have already been reports of trees down in the Lexington and surrounding areas from earlier storms.

Cover the lawn furniture and be sure and put that umbrella down and tie it off over the lawn table! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and StormTeam 7 for updates into the evening.

