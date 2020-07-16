JMCSS Budget Committee prepares FY 2021 budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is preparing next year’s budget.

Thursday night, the JMCSS Budget Committee met to approve the budget for fiscal year 2021 after the county commission made a revision.

Board Chairperson Pete Johnson says the county commission had a $2.1 million shortfall and removed some of it from the school system’s fund balance.

The committee voted to approve expenditures other than any fund balance changes.

“Legally, the reduction in ADM, they can do that legally because we had a reduction in students,” Johnson said.

Johnson says while they had an additional 100 students in Pre-k, the county commission does not fund Pre-k.