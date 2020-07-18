Excessive Heat Continues

Weather Update – 8:25 p.m. – Saturday, July 18th –

A new day, the same conditions. It was hot and humid once again with a high of 95°F here in Jackson. Heat index values varied around 105°F with some locations exceeding that, up to 110°F even. Tonight will be another muggy and mostly clear night with lows in the morning in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will mirror what we saw Saturday — mostly sunny skies, low chance for an isolated thundershower, and of course high heat index values. Highs are expect to near the mid 90s with light southwesterly winds not really bringing much in terms of relief.

As early as noon on Sunday we’ll start to see the heat index in the triple digits, a pattern expected to continue into early next week. Not much in terms of a break from all this excessive heat is expected anytime soon, besides seeing a chance for scattered showers and storms towards the middle of next week. Trends are showing warmer than normal conditions persisting toward the end of the month.

