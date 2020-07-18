Hot And Humid With Isolated Afternoon Thunderstorms

Weather Update – 9:35 a.m. – Saturday, July 18th

Water continues to recede from flooding roads in northwest Tennessee Friday afternoon and evening. Some of the isolated storms will likely return in the area again this afternoon with heavy downpours but most will not see rain. Temperatures will rise to the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A couple of storms will fire up in the afternoon capable of flooding rains, so be weather aware if you do go out this afternoon.

It’ll be another hot and humid day for West Tennesseans this afternoon with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s feeling like the lower 100s during the afternoon. It’s possible that some areas will even get to a heat index between 105°F and 110°F!

There’s a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms today so be on the lookout for localized flash flooding from heavy rainfall. The chance for rain is highest between the late morning and early evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast to help you plan your weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

IMDB @Brian Davis