Rain Chances To Slightly Increase This Week

Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Sunday, July 19th –

We saw a high of 93°F in Jackson today, with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s across the area. Once again, the humid conditions have made it feel much hotter, with heat index values between 100°F – 108°F or slightly higher in isolated locations. Most areas saw dry and sunny conditions, but there were a few pop-up thundershowers mainly south of the interstate. Those will continue to die down into the evening. Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions expected overnight.

No major changes are expected forecast wise as we continue this repetitive but normal summer pattern. The start of the workweek will mirror what we saw this weekend, with low chances of seeing showers or storms. Another day of humid and hot conditions expected Monday, although the heat index values could drop below 105°F into the week.

An area of high pressure that is sitting underneath a broad ridge over the eastern half of the country will move further east. This will allow for a frontal boundary up north to slowly move across the Ohio Valley area before becoming stationary. This will increase rain chances into the week, although still expected to be mainly scattered to isolated.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com