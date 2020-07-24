Artists create new mural in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local artists are bringing more beauty to the Hub City.

The newest installment of Jackson’s Public Art Initiative Project is underway.

This time the canvas is the front of the Southwest Tennessee Development District building in downtown Jackson.

Artists Jonathan and Sarah Cagle are painting a mural highlighting objects and locations that are prominent in southwest Tennessee, including the Tennessee River, Beech Lake, a guitar representing music, a train and the numbers 731, just to name a few.

“One of the things that I like about public art, as opposed to a gallery setting, is that this is accessible to everybody, and everybody can see it and you don’t have to go into a gallery space to appreciate art,” said Sarah Cagle.

The artists say the goal is to complete the mural by this year’s 731 Day.