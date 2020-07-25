Isolated To Scattered Storms This Weekend

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Saturday, July 25th

Hot and humid weather will stick around through the last weekend of July, but keep your guard up for pop-up thunderstorms. There probably want be as many storms around as we had yesterday, but there will be a few storms scattered about mainly between 2 and 9 p.m. “when thunder roars, move indoors!”

In addition to a few isolated storms will be the continuing hot and humid weather with heat index readings around 100 to 103 or higher. Remember to take plenty of breaks if out in the afternoon or evening hours.

TODAY

Sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon storms and a high of 90.

TONIGHT

A Storm or two early before gradual clearing and overnight lows around 71. Rain chances will increase to around 30% by Sunday afternoon with highs again around the 90 degree mark. A cold front will come out of the northwest and get very close to our area by around Tuesday bringing a more organized chance of rain to the area through the middle of the week.

Overall the rain chances are low today but certainly not 0% and a few areas could get that heavy downpour. The tropical storms in the Atlantic and Pacific Basin are getting closer to making landfall as well. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com