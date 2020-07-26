Good Chances Of Rain This Week

Weather Update – 6:05 p.m. – Sunday, July 26th

Scattered storms this evening through the early night hours. Storms already brought around one inch of rain to parts of Jackson earlier this evening.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, A storm or two early then, gradual clearing with and overnight low of 72.

Scattered storms will return again in the afternoon Monday with highs around 92 and a heat index to around 100-102.

A strong cold front will just make it into the area by around Tuesday and hang around for a while with showers and storms becoming likely on Tuesday and again on Thursday. The flow above will return to more of a northwest flow guiding several rounds of storms into west Tennessee in the days ahead.

HURRICANE HANNA MAKES LANDFALL:

Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday afternoon over southern Texas packing winds of 90 mph sustained winds along with higher gusts and heavy rainfall. Hurricane Douglas is still tracking towards Oahu and Kauai in the northern parts of Hawaii in the next couple of days. You can also track the latest on Hanna and Douglas with our Interactive Live Radar Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

