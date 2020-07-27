JMCSS committee discusses reopening schools and building new school

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Educational leaders met to discuss plans to reenter school and an update on the process of rebuilding a school.



Monday afternoon, the Jackson-Madison County school system’s long range planning committee met to discuss building a new Pope school.

Leaders say within the next few weeks they will get to the design phase of the project.

The committee also talked about the plans to reenter school, and how the community can share their concerns.

“There has been plans for all of our students. The English language learners, the special needs students and technology and those kinds of things. So, we are on a very good path,” said Doris Black, Chair of the JMCSS Long Range Planning committee.

The Jackson-Madison County school system has created a FAQ page answering many questions by parents.

To learn more click here.