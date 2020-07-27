Trenton church provides community members with prepared meals

TRENTON, Tenn. — Monday, Trenton First United Methodist Church prepared meals to be delivered to people who live in the Trenton community.

It is called the “Why Not” food ministry.

Happening every second and fourth Monday of the month, Pastor Brian Griffith says the church started the program several months ago.

They are cooking hamburger steak and gravy, with mashed potatoes made from scratch, corn, and green beans served with a fresh roll.

“We found that there was a need to have meals delivered, so we have folks sign up and we will deliver it,” Griffith said.

Griffith says all you need to do is call the church, and anyone in the Trenton community can ask for a prepared meal.

“Folks just call us and tell us ‘we need a meal’ and we will bring it to them,” Griffith said.

Griffith says this program is funded by donations, and a food sale held once a month.

“Meals that we prepare are all home cooked meals,” Griffith said. “My father and I, between us have over 70 years in the restaurant and catering business.”

Griffith says he makes sure residents receive a quality meal.

“Just because we are delivering meals doesn’t mean we should just get the cheapest thing we can and send it out. We want them to have a really nice meal,” Griffith said.

Eighty-five meals were delivered to people in the community by members of the church, and they say it is the act of giving back to the community that means the most.

“And it’s really a tough time for them and we appreciate their comments and their thankfulness for the meal,” said Jim Lee, who helps deliver the meals.

If you live in the Trenton area and would like to receive a fresh meal delivered to you, contact the church at (731) 855-0561.