Rain Tapers Off Tomorrow, Less Humid This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, July 31st

So far, West Tennessee has remained much drier than previously forecast. An area of low pressure is spinning over Missouri and still in position to bring an increasing chance for rain later this evening and on Saturday. Overall, showers will remain scattered and prevent us from seeing rainfall totals over 2″ in most of West Tennessee, though some have already had that amount of rain in the last 48 hours.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening in West Tennessee, especially after 5 p.m. but the chance for rain is 40% so not everyone may get this round. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night with mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the south-southwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Cloudy skies will break for some sunshine by sunset with highs in only the upper 70s tomorrow making it the coolest afternoon we’ll have had since May. Humidity will drop further overnight with lows in the lower 60s – one of the coolest nights of Summer so far. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL UPDATE —

From the National Hurricane Center, here’s the latest on the current status and forecast for Hurricane Isaías…

At 2:00 PM EDT, the center of Hurricane Isaías was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Bahamas radar near latitude 22.2 North, longitude 75.2 West. Isaías is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph, and a general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the day or so followed by a turn toward the north-northwest. On the forecast track, the center of Isaías will continue to move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas today. Isaías is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected later today and tonight, and Isaías is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles. Reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 991 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the Bahamas.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Turks and Caicos this morning. Hurricane conditions in the southeastern Bahamas will spread northwestward into the central and northwestern Bahamas tonight and into Saturday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in Florida beginning Saturday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.

RAINFALL: Isaías is expected to produce the following rain accumulations:

Dominican Republic and northern Haiti: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches.

Bahamas, Turks and Caicos: 4 to 8 inches.

Cuba: 1 to 2 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches.

These rainfall amounts will lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding. Urban and small stream flooding is expected for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hispaniola.

From Friday night through Monday:

South Florida into east-Central Florida: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

These rainfall amounts could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Heavy rains associated with Isaías may begin to affect the eastern Carolinas by early next week. This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, as well as isolated minor river flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Isaías are affecting portions of Hispaniola, eastern Cuba, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern and central Bahamas. These swells will spread into the central northwestern Bahamas later today and along the east coast of Florida and the southeastern United States coast on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.