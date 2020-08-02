Scattered Storms This Evening

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Sunday, August 2nd

**At 6 PM Local Time, StormTracker 7 Doppler Radar showed a couple of storms in the west Tennessee area with along with a more organized area of storms developing just west of the Mississippi River. Some of the storms will likely hold together affecting parts of northwest Tennessee by around 9 PM. Heavy downpours and lightning as well as small hail could all occur in these storms. Storms should gradually weaken as the night goes on, but a few may hold together through midnight. Additional updates will be provided here online as well as on air tonight, right after the game.**

OVERNIGHT

Scattered storms before midnight, becoming partly clear with an overnight low of 64.

Temperatures will rebound on Sunday in the afternoon as highs go up to the middle 80’s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few storms will develop again in the afternoon along our next cold front. After the front passes through we can expect cooler and drier air for Tuesday onward. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

7:00 PM Local Time Sun Aug 2

Location: 28.2°N 79.7°W

Moving: NNW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 993 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

Radar shows most of the heavier rain in the northeast front quadrant of the storm as it slowly craws Florida’s eastern shore with winds sustained at just 4 mph below category one hurricane strength.

Very little if any strengthening is expected over the next 24 hours which is good news, however, the slow movement and staying just off shore will continue to cause high wave action and wind damage all along the east coast. The latest track of the storm has not changed much as it is looking like a landfall very close to Wilmington North Carolina or right along the South Carolina/North Carolina border as early as Monday night.

Get the latest radar views and updates from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News coming up at 6 and 10 p.m. You can also track the latest on ISAIAS with our StormTracker 7 interactive radar.