Slight Chance for Scattered Showers Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Friday, August 7th

For the first time since 2003 the temperatures have stayed below 90°F for the first week of August, but our hot and humid weather will return this weekend! The heat index will likely return to the triple digits as early as Sunday in some areas. We’ll be expecting the chance for rain to increase as the temperatures do the same so stay weather-aware!



TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s tonight. Mostly dry tomorrow but there may be a few scattered storms on Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with only a 10% chance for rain. Showers appear to be likeliest near the Mississippi River. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s for the first time this month on Saturday with a heat index in the middle 90s. We’ll drop to temperatures in the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night. Showers and thunderstorms appear slightly more likely on Sunday capable of heavy rain and frequent lightning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

