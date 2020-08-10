Congressman Kustoff visits local businesses in West Tennessee

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — From August 10 through August 14, Congressman David Kustoff will travel Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District, making stops at local cafes, ice cream shops and diners to highlight local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Kustoff says he wants to listen to their stories of struggle and show his support due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday, he spoke with us in Huntingdon.

“To really hear what’s on peoples minds. A lot of critical decisions that we are going to need to make as a nation as it relates to COVID-19,” Kustoff said. “I want to hear and listen because number one, it makes me a better legislator. It helps me write better bills.”

Kustoff says he will continue to visit businesses next week.