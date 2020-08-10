Scattered Storms Remain Overnight

Weather Update – 11:01 p.m. – Monday, August 10th

Moisture rich and unstable air is well in place over the west Tennessee area this evening but as long as there is nothing to set it off, no storms will occur. That being said, there is a strong outflow boundary continuing through the area overnight. Along the boundary we have observed severe storms just off to our north. As a result, a severe thunderstorm watch has gone out for western Kentucky and counties bordering our viewing area to the TN/KY line. Storms along the boundary have made it into west Tennessee but will slowly weaken overnight. A few areas will get some heavy downpours and lightning but as the line of storms continues to break up, some will be missed all together.

TIMING OF THE STORMS

Arriving over the Tennessee line in northern Lake, Obion, Weakley, and Henry Counties by around 10 p.m. and pushing southeast through the viewing area through 2 a.m.

TONIGHT

Showers and storms possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning. An overnight low of 73 and chance of rain at 30% light southwest winds.

TOMORROW

Partly cloudy with another hot day with temperatures in the middle to lower 90’s and heat index to 103. A 40% chance of showers and storms.

A cold front should move very close to the area by late Tuesday providing more rounds of storms and cooler temperatures by Thursday. For the latest on the approaching storms tonight, Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

